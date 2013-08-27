© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

ARM acquires Sensinode

ARM has acquired Sensinode Oy, a provider of software technology for the Internet of things (IoT).

The privately-held company has led the creation of the 6LoWPAN and CoAP standards for low cost low power devices, and has been a key contributor to the IETF, ZigBee IP, ETSI and OMA standardization efforts. ARM will continue the commercial offering of Sensinode’s NanoStack and NanoService products to existing and new customers.



“ARM is dedicated to enabling a standards-based Internet of Things where billions of devices of all types and capabilities are connected through interoperable Internet Protocols and Web Services,” said John Cornish, executive vice president and general manager, System Design Division, ARM. “Sensinode is a pioneer in software for low cost low power internet connected devices and has been a key contributor to open standards for IoT. By making Sensinode expertise and technology accessible to the ARM Partnership and through the ARM mbed project we will enable rapid deployment of thousands of new and innovative IoT applications.”



“Sensinode is a leader in the definition and implementation of new standards and products for connecting large numbers of low cost low power devices to the Internet,” said Adam Gould, CEO of Sensinode. “The ARM architecture together with Sensinode’s software technology covering 6LoWPAN, CoAP, and OMA Lightweight M2M with advanced security will provide a compelling solution for Internet of Things developers.”