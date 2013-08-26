© flynt-dreamstime.com

The Italian job – for real!

While some 'heist-movies' are just plain ridiculous, with little to no connection to the real world, Italian Fabirizio Pedroni makes these guys look like amateurs.

Mr. Pedroni wished his employees at Firem Srl a happy summer holiday. The employees were to come back to work after a three week holiday – but as it turns out – there was nothing to come back to.



Mr Pedroni had - during the employees' absence - dismantled the electric component factory (situated in northern Italy), packed up its machinery and moved everything to Poland, reports Bloomberg.