Rebound strengthens with new Development Director

Rebound Electronics is strengthening its global business development with the appointment of Mike Fitzpatrick to Group Business Development Director.

Mike joined the company in 2008 as regional sales manager, progressing to sales director in 2011. This new remit has been created to ensure that Rebound customers are aware of, and benefit from, the full range of services available that fit their business needs.



Commenting on his new role at Rebound, Mike said, “This role is going to bring new opportunities at a time when the Group is seeing both expansions in business and an increase in customers. I’m excited to be a part of this growth and looking forward to using my experience to help introduce our group services, which add real value, to more of our customers”.