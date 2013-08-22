© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Micron laying off in new reorganisation

While Micron's acquisition of Elpida might be finnished – the company still has some ways to go before all is in order. First set of business; cut costs and improve efficiency.

And as usual when it comes to cutting costs, some employees will have to go. On August 7, Micron announced a reorganisation plan to optimize its workforce.



Micron's Media Relations Director, Daniel Francisco, told evertiq that the workforce reductions are not related to the Elpida acquisition – but stems from the competitive market.



“Given the competitive and changing nature of the memory industry, Micron is continuously assessing its operations to ensure resources are efficiently and effectively aligned. As such, Micron announced internally Aug. 7 a plan of reorganization to further optimize its global workforce. This action will result in a reduction of less than 5 percent of the company’s global workforce through the end of fiscal year 2014,” said Mr. Francisco.



In total we are talking about some 1'500 employees from Micron's roughly 30'000 employee workforce.



The company’s optimization efforts will involve a combination of attrition, voluntary separation and reductions. The timing, extent and duration of potential workforce changes will vary by organization, geography, function and business needs across the company.



“Micron is pursuing this action to ensure that its resources are efficiently and effectively aligned to best address customer needs and maintain the competiveness of the company. Micron is committed to assisting employees affected by the workforce reductions and is providing severance and outplacement services as needed,” Mr. Francisco concluded.