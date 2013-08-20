© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Essemtec signs with HiTech

Essemtec is expanding its sales network in Brazil with a new collaboration agreement with HiTech Electronica Industrial e Comercial.

HiTech is a capital equipment supplier for the SMT & semiconductor electronics market in Brazil, and will be Essemtec's exclusive sales and distribution partner for the Brazilian market. The partnership was formed with the goal of growing its South American business. HiTech is committed to delivering product demonstrations, service and support.



HiTech’s General Manager Marcos Eduardo da Silva has observed Essemtec in the market for some time and considers the collaboration to be the best, most solid choice for his customers. “The wide range of highly flexible machines for SMT production makes Essemtec very attractive. Customers can benefit from high-quality standards, low maintenance and hardly any downtime,” Mr. Silva stated. Under the agreement, HiTech is Essemtec’s partner and takes over its sales and service operations in Brazil. As a result of this, some Essemtec Brazil employees have transferred to HiTech.