Teledyne to acquire CETAC Technologies

Teledyne Instruments, (a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies) has entered into an agreement to acquire assets of SD Acquisition, (CETAC Technologies).

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., CETAC Technologies is a designer and manufacturer of automated sample handling and sample introduction equipment for laboratory instrumentation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to various conditions, is anticipated to occur on August 30, 2013.



CETAC manufactures rugged automated sample introduction equipment for a range of elemental and chemical analysis systems including inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). I



“CETAC’s laboratory automation and instruments for elemental spectroscopy fit well with Teledyne’s existing environmental instrumentation product lines covering organic compound sample preparation and other laboratory applications,” said Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne. “Furthermore, the acquisition enhances Teledyne’s strong existing position in specialty mercury analyzers.”