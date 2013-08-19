© baloncici-dreamstime.com

TTI increases scale and scope of European assembly plant

TTI has significantly increased both the scale and scope of its European connector assembly service.

First opened in 2010 to service the European defence and hi-rel markets, the facility – based at TTI’s European Distribution Centre in Gerlinden, near Munich, Germany – has more than doubled in size and can now produce seven different connector styles and their variants, with new ranges planned for later this year.



At the 500 square meter site, TTI now has 12 dedicated workstations and shelving for 2'800 component parts. The stocking of piece parts is crucial enabling TTI to offer a fast turn-around service covering all shells, sizes and layouts.



Comments Thilo Pelosato, Director Marketing, Europe - Military, Aero and Space

TTI, Inc.: “It is very important to be able to offer a high quality, flexible and fast service to meet the demanding needs of European defence, aerospace and space customers. Our QPL-approved facility is set up to ensure that we always hold stocks of piece parts so we can react very quickly, and we have no MOQs.”