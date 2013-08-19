© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Electrolux Egypt - work resumed during limited hours

As from Monday, Aug 19, operations at Electrolux facilities in Egypt will be resumed during limited hours. Precautions due to the unstable security situation are being reassessed continuously.

Electrolux overriding priority in the current situation is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees in the country. Normal operations will be resumed as soon as the security situation stabilizes.



Electrolux first decided to let employees remain home from the afternoon of August 14 through August 15, after local authorities imposed a state of emergency in Cairo. This temporary measure was then prolonged until August 18.