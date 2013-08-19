© solarseven-dreamstime.com

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Gear?

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Gear that we reported on some time ago – the said smart wristwatch from the Korean giant might actually be introduced as soon as next month.

As wearable electronics is drawing the interest of more and more companies – the race to be among the first to deliver a successful product is becoming more parent.



Samsung is now said to unveil the Galaxy Gear in early September, before the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, sources with insight told Bloomberg.