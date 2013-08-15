© Murata Europe

Murata relocates European HQ

Murata is relocating its European Headquarters - by the beginning of next year, Hoofddorp, outside of Amsterdam, will be the new premises for the HQ.

Located just 15 km from the center of Amsterdam, the new building will also accommodate the Murata Netherlands sales operations.



Glenn Palmer, President of Murata EMEA, commented, “These new offices will provide the facilities we lack in our present location and meet all the requirements of our staff and visiting customers.” He continued, “We are convinced that the new building will improve our staff's working environment and drive enthusiasm and harmony within the company, where employee satisfaction is one of our key values."