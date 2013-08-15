© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

OSI Electronics acquires Briton EMS

Briton EMS, the privately owned, Bedford, UK, based electronics manufacturing services company, has been bought outright by OSI Electronics, an EMS provider with manufacturing plants in California, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“In merging our strengths with those of OSI Electronics, there are immediate customer benefits including access to higher volume manufacturing at lower cost,” says Tony Abri, Briton EMS Commercial Director



Briton EMS will remain a producer of high mix / low volume products, and continue its operations as an independent business unit within OSI Electronics.



“We remain a producer of high mix / low volume products, working together with our customers from the idea and design stage, through prototyping and into production. We will continue with that primary focus. As customers’ products succeed and demand greater volumes, we’re now able to offer duplicated production in higher volumes, high quality production in the Far East,” he said



“Briton EMS is a very successful business, much admired in the UK, with excellent manufacturing facilities and tremendous technical expertise,” says Paul Morben, OSI Electronics’ President. “It will continue as an independent business unit within OSI Electronics and with its current management remaining in place,” he added.



Tony Abri added: “There are major benefits to Briton EMS and its customers in joining with OSI Electronics.