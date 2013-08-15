© blotty-dreamstime.com General | August 15, 2013
Up in some segments - down in some
Agilent reported orders of USD 1.60 billion, down 4 percent compared with one year ago, and revenues of USD 1.65 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2013, down 4 percent over one year ago.
Third-quarter GAAP net income was USD 168 million. Last year’s third-quarter GAAP net income was USD 243 million.
During the third quarter, Agilent had intangible amortization of USD 48 million and integration and transformation costs of USD 14 million. Excluding these items and USD 3 million of other net charges, Agilent reported third-quarter adjusted net income of USD 233 million.
Agilent CEO Bill Sullivan said, “Although we are operating in a very challenging economic environment, we are pleased with our operational performance, as we continue to make progress improving our manufacturing efficiency and streamlining our expense structure. The result has been better than forecasted operating margins.”
Electronic Measurement third-quarter revenues were down 17 percent compared with the prior year, with continuing weakness in wireless manufacturing. Operating margins were 18 percent.
Chemical Analysis revenues were up 1 percent compared with a year ago, led by growth in food and energy markets. Operating margins were 22 percent.
Life Sciences revenues were up 3 percent over a year ago, with strength in pharmaceutical end-markets. Operating margins were 17 percent.
Diagnostics and Genomics revenues grew 54 percent, up 6 percent adjusting for the effects of the Dako acquisition. Operating margins were 15 percent.
Agilent generated USD 215 million of cash from operations in the quarter. Third-quarter ROIC was 15 percent.
Fourth-quarter 2013 revenues are expected to be in the range of USD 1.7 billion to USD 1.72 billion.
For the full fiscal year 2013, Agilent expects revenue of USD 6.76 billion to USD 6. 78 billion
