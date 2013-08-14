© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Solar's new player - Foxconn?

An industry that has seen its ups and downs – and most recently a streak of 'downs' – we're talking about the solar industry of course. And now, the industry might see a new player entering the already crowded field.

The electronics giant that is Hon Hai Precision Industry is apparently eyeing the industry, and according to some analysts, the company might end up timing their entry just right, as the sector is starting to show some positive signs.



Foxconn, the trading name Hoi Hai has tested the marker through its Fox Energy solar unit for about two years now, but little is know about the subsidiary, other than that it has a solar panel facility in eastern China.



But in an interview with Reuters, Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing stated that the company is to make a decision if to enter the market by years end.



"We believe renewable energy is a potentially good trend. It looks like a good project. This is an industry we probably need to know more about," he added.