HTC leaving Windows?

With a less than 5 percent market share in Windows Phone 8 for smart-phones, HTC is likely to be making an exit.

According to Digitimes sources, an exit is now likely, after Samsung becoming the second largest WP8-vendor. Nokia is still the key player, with some 80 percent of the market share. This is a game changer from the situation a few years back, before Nokias commitment. HTC was the no 1 Windows Mobile brand in the world back then.