New ISO certification for OnCore in Mexico

OnCore Manufacturing's Tijuana Mexico manufacturing site’s environmental management systems have been certified to be in compliance with ISO standard 14001:2004.

ISO 14001 sets out the criteria for an environmental management system that is based on best practice waste stream management, energy management and environmental regulatory compliance.



“This occasion reflects our continued effort to enhance our capabilities following the opening of our second Tijuana facility earlier this year,” stated Sajjad Malik, President and CEO of OnCore. “Our customer base continues to value the services we are offering with new customers moving their business to OnCore Tijuana not only because of our ability to provide flexible demand fulfillment and globally competitive costs, but also as we also have a focus on assuring our compliance with global environmental protection standards at a level equal to their own internal standards.”



“This marks the third of the OnCore locations to achieve this important environmental compliance certification,” stated Tony Batalha, OnCore Manufacturing Vice President of Quality. “We are continuing to expand the ISO14001 certification activity to all of our locations in our effort to deliver common processes across all of the OnCore sites worldwide. This effort enables OnCore to satisfy regulatory requirements, meet or exceed our customer’s environmental compliance expectations, and operate as a responsible citizen of the communities where we operate and live.”