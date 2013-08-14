© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Brazil sues Samsung

Brazil has decided to drag tech giant Samsung to court, demanding over USD 100 million in damages for cases of work force violations.

According to officials from the Brazilian government, working conditions in the factory, located in the Zona Franca de Manaus, is far from acceptable. This includes up to 15 hours of work per day, 10 hours standing up, and up to 27 days of work in a row – some of the work being carried out at a pace that was deemed unsafe, Cnet reports.



The factory is one of the larger that Samsung operates and serves the entire continent of South America. A little short of 6'000 workers are said to be working on the site, producing smart-phones.



The government decided to drag the case to court, in a lawsuit aimed at getting close to USD 110 million in compensation.