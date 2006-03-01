Intel to establish a new fab in Vietnam

Intel has announced that they will immediately start building its new wafer fab in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The company has invested $300 million in the new fab.

"We applaud the progress the country has made in building up their technology infrastructure and the support of education programs to advance the capabilities of the local workforce," said Intel Chairman Craig Barrett. "Intel looks forward to working with the government and public sector in

Vietnam to grow their technology capabilities and competitiveness."



The latest addition to the global network of assembly and test facilities will supplement Intel's existing activities in Southeast Asia. As part of Intel's digital ASEAN (d-ASEAN) program, the company continues to work on the development of a stronger digital workforce, integrating technology into education and government, as well as making technology more accessible for

business and consumers.



This new facility is part of Intel's worldwide expansion of production capacity. By the end of 2006, the company plans to invest over $6 billion worldwide for capital additions. When completed, the Vietnam facility will be the seventh assembly site of Intel's global network and is projected to

eventually employ about 1200 people. Other sites include Penang and Kulim, Malaysia; Cavite, Philippines; Chengdu and Shanghai, China; and San Jose, Costa Rica.