Microart Services - 'moving on up'

Canadian EMS-provider Microart Services, located in Markham, ON, will be moving its operations to a larger facility on Nov.1, 2013.

Mark Wood, VP of Operations at Microart says “We have been operating out of two facilities for several years now which has created some inefficiencies. Consolidating into one building will improve the effectiveness of both our Production and Warehousing functions.”



Microart has purchased Vertical Carrousels to house inventory allowing for a more efficient use of space and providing a smaller footprint for our storage needs. The manufacturing floor space is more than double the current size and will allow for additional SMT lines to complement the five that we currently have in production. “The new building, at over 40’000 square feet, will allow Microart to grow its current customer base and greater expansion into new sales territories.” says Wood.