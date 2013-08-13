© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 13, 2013
Leoni reaches new record level
The Leoni Group increased the amount of its business by 4.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2013; to EUR 1'011.0 million (previous year: EUR 967.6 million).
The company generated sales of more than EUR 1 billion in a quarter for the first time. Over the first half of 2013 as a whole, the amount of business was up by nearly 2 percent to the record level of EUR 1'970.0 million (previous year: EUR 1'936.7 million).
Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 39.3 million for the second quarter of 2013 were about 23 percent short of the previous year’s figure of EUR 51.4 million. EBIT for the first six months of 2013 amounted to EUR 77.8 million, down from EUR 145.5 million for the first half of 2012, in which period the Company recognised positive non-recurring items totalling EUR 33.2 million. Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 46.1 million in the first half (previous year: EUR 99.6 million).
Strong demand for wiring systems from the German car industry
In the Wiring Systems Division external sales rose by about 9 percent year on year in the period from April to June 2013, to EUR 607.6 million (previous year: EUR 555.8 million), and in the first six months they were up by more than 4 percent year on year to EUR 1'175.4 million (previous year: EUR 1'125.8 million).
The division’s EBIT for the second quarter of 2013, of EUR 34.6 million, was slightly above the figure for the same period of the previous year, of EUR 34.2 million, despite the fine of EUR 1.4 million imposed by the EU competition authority. Over the first six months as a whole, pre-production expenses and costs of starting up new customer products exerted a significant effect, meaning that the division’s EBIT dipped from EUR 78.3 million to EUR 58.9 million quarter on quarter.
Strong automotive cable sales compensate for flat industrial business
The Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division generated external sales of EUR 794.6 million in the first half of 2013 (previous year: EUR 810.9 million). The second quarter provided EUR 403.4 million of this total (previous year: EUR 411.8 million).
Outlook: sales target for 2013 raised slightly
The amount of the Leoni Group's business to date this year has exceeded budget targets slightly while earnings are on the whole at the expected level. Against this backdrop, the Company has raised its sales target for 2013 as a whole slightly from about EUR 3.7 billion to about EUR 3.8 billion (previous year: EUR 3.81 billion).
Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 39.3 million for the second quarter of 2013 were about 23 percent short of the previous year’s figure of EUR 51.4 million. EBIT for the first six months of 2013 amounted to EUR 77.8 million, down from EUR 145.5 million for the first half of 2012, in which period the Company recognised positive non-recurring items totalling EUR 33.2 million. Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 46.1 million in the first half (previous year: EUR 99.6 million).
Strong demand for wiring systems from the German car industry
In the Wiring Systems Division external sales rose by about 9 percent year on year in the period from April to June 2013, to EUR 607.6 million (previous year: EUR 555.8 million), and in the first six months they were up by more than 4 percent year on year to EUR 1'175.4 million (previous year: EUR 1'125.8 million).
The division’s EBIT for the second quarter of 2013, of EUR 34.6 million, was slightly above the figure for the same period of the previous year, of EUR 34.2 million, despite the fine of EUR 1.4 million imposed by the EU competition authority. Over the first six months as a whole, pre-production expenses and costs of starting up new customer products exerted a significant effect, meaning that the division’s EBIT dipped from EUR 78.3 million to EUR 58.9 million quarter on quarter.
Strong automotive cable sales compensate for flat industrial business
The Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division generated external sales of EUR 794.6 million in the first half of 2013 (previous year: EUR 810.9 million). The second quarter provided EUR 403.4 million of this total (previous year: EUR 411.8 million).
Outlook: sales target for 2013 raised slightly
The amount of the Leoni Group's business to date this year has exceeded budget targets slightly while earnings are on the whole at the expected level. Against this backdrop, the Company has raised its sales target for 2013 as a whole slightly from about EUR 3.7 billion to about EUR 3.8 billion (previous year: EUR 3.81 billion).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments