New CEO at Renesas Electronics Europe

Renesas Electronics Europe has appointed Gerd Look as President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Europe.

Look, currently General Manager of Renesas Electronics Europe’s Automotive Business Group, will assume his new role on 1 October 2013. He replaces Robert Green, who resigned earlier in March this year to pursue a career opportunity outside of Renesas but will remain in the company in his current function until end of September.



Gerd Look has been General Manager of Renesas’ Automotive Business Group since the merger of Renesas and NEC Electronics on 1 April 2010. Prior to this role, he rose through the ranks at NEC Electronics for 30 years, having joined the company in 1979 and his last position before the merger was General Manager Automotive Business Group. Günther Elsner, currently Director of Sales for the Automotive Business Group, will assume the role vacated by Gerd Look on 1 October 2013.



“We’re looking forward to working with Gerd Look to prepare Renesas for a new era,” said Manabu Kawashima, Senior Vice President at Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Gerd is a talented, committed and experienced manager and the right person to take Renesas Electronics Europe forward. His proven success in leading and developing the Automotive Business Group has been a major contributor to innovation and business development at Renesas Electronics Europe and I have no doubt that he will continue this track record in his new role. I would like to thank Rob Green for all his work and wish him well in his future endeavours.”



“Renesas Electronics Europe – and the company as a whole – is well positioned to build on its strengths and further demonstrate its significant value to customers and shareholders,” said Gerd Look. “I’m very excited about my new position and the opportunities to drive growth and success for Renesas throughout Europe at the start of a new chapter for the company.”