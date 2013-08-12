© evertiq

New US order for Invisio

Invisio has through its U.S. distribution partner TEA Headsets received an order from the U.S. Army.

The order is for the Invisio V60 communication system and the total order value is approximately SEK 7.1 million (approximately USD 1.1 million). The products will be delivered during the second half of 2013.



We have through our partnership with TEA Headset built a strong position in the U.S. during the last ten years and are well established among the very demanding users within the various parts of the U.S. Army. The new order illustrates this well as it includes several EOD units within the U.S. Army. The U.S. market is very important to us and it is pleasing that we continue to strengthen our position there, says Lars Hjgrd Hansen, CEO of Invisio.