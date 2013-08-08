© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com

Ultra signs supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney

Ultra's Controls business, based in Greenford, has been awarded a long term supply agreement for the electronic control unit that manages the F135 engine’s Electrical Ice Protection System (EIPS).

The agreement was awarded by United Technologies Corporation, acting through its Pratt & Whitney Division (P&W) based in Connecticut.



The agreement is effective for the life of the programme, or a minimum of 30 years. Based upon the potential production volumes, in-service spares, repairs and additional through-life support, the agreement is valued at approximately $500m.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra, commented: “I am delighted that we have been awarded this long term supply agreement. Using our specialist capability, we have been working with Pratt & Whitney over a number of years to develop a technical solution for the F135 engine. Agreements such as this underpin the resilience of the Ultra business model and are derived through the fostering and developing ofenduring customer relationships.