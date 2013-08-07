© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

NSN spells Nokia Solutions and Networks

Nokia has completed the acquisition of Siemens' stake in Nokia Siemens Networks. And with that a new name is in order – NSN is now Nokia Solutions and Networks.

Nokia Solutions and Networks is wholly owned by Nokia and will continue to be consolidated by Nokia.



Rajeev Suri continues as CEO and Jesper Ovesen continues as Executive Chairman of the NSN Board of Directors. The NSN Board of Directors has been adjusted to the new ownership structure as the Siemens-appointed directors have resigned.