China polysilicon price raise causes minor fluctuations in solar energy market

China polysilicon manufacturers have started to raise prices, according to research by EnergyTrend, a research subsidiary of TrendForce.

Some downstream manufacturers have agreed to adjust prices, but the price change has been incremental. In Taiwan, prices remained flat, due to U.S. manufacturers’ refusal to budge on prices and demand doubts, manufacturers need to carefully maneuver in the spot market.



With major policy directions in place, all that remains is the confirmation and execution of policy details, said EnergyTrend. Since the policy changes were not far off from industry estimations, spot market’s reaction and results have been reasonable.



The spot market’s overall performance is as described above. Upstream and downstream manufacturers in the Chinese market have accepted price raises. However, the market in Taiwan has remained unchanged. This week’s price raise in polysilicon has brought average selling price (ASP) to USD 16.301/kg, up 0.04%.



In addition, China’s domestic market prices have soared to a price range between RMB 130/kg to RMB 140/kg. Parties in the silicon wafer market are still in a wait and see mode with buyers unwilling to place orders, and sellers refusing tolower prices. Prices have remained flat this week in the silicon wafer market.



Prices were unchanged in the cell market, as Chinese manufacturers stabilized product prices, and Taiwanese manufacturers still observing future developments. As China’s secondary and tertiary module manufacturers clear out inventory, module ASP declined 0.44% to USD 0.685/watt.