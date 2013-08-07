Beyond Outsourcing #4: Outsourcing Alternatives

© daniel-schweinert-dreamstime.com

As we have been discussing in this blog series, the industry has been responding to the Top Ten Trends. However, the windows of opportunity that have opened are not widely recognized among midmarket OEMs.

Top Tier EMS Solution

Advantages:

Access to world-class sourcing and engineering technology

Well-staffed facilities, very experienced in lower-volume manufacturing

Build in the region for the region (USA/Canada, Western Europe)

Proximity and ease of solution management via world-class B to B networking

Disadvantages:

Higher price than in lower-cost geographies (but potentially lower TCO)

Potential capacity/mindshare issues if mega-OEM consumes bandwidth

EMS could elect to closedown Support Facility or abandon this solution option

EMS could elect to abandon the relationship if volumes drops-off

A Sequential Solution

Advantages:

Volume expectations by lower-cost region providers are usually lower

Better scale compatibility between enterprises and therefore symbiosis

Reduced risk of EMS initiated disengagement if OEM volumes drop-off

Disadvantages:

Higher cost in early/late life-cycle stages and potentially in production

Risks with three-party verses two-party communications pathways

Sometimes lesser technology and business systems than at a top tier EMS

In-Sourcing the Front and Back End (or as much as possible!)

And the moral of the story is?