Samsung moves ahead of Apple

Is Samsung planning to beat Apple in the wearable electronics race? While Apple's iWatch is still but a rumour, Samsung seems to be a few steps ahead.

Wearable digital electronic devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle capable of providing access to the Internet and for sending and receiving phone calls, electronic mails and messages; wearable electronic handheld devices in the form of a wristwatch, wrist band or bangle for the wireless receipt, storage and/or transmission of data and messages and for keeping track of or managing personal information; smart phones; tablet computers; portable computers.

Samsung is apparently entering the wearable electronics market. The Korean giant has filed to trademark "Samsung Galaxy Gear" at the US Patent and Trademark Office.And in the application we find this description: