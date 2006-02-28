Zuken in deal with Altera

Zuken of Germany has signed an ACCESS Program Agreement with Altera Corporation. This agreement marks the start of future cooperative projects between the specialist PCB design solutions provider and the pioneer-of-system-on-a-programmable chip (SOPC) solutions.

The Altera Commitment to Cooperative Engineering Solutions (ACCESS) Program ensures Altera customers have a solid design methodology to develop their FPGA and structured ASIC designs by enabling close interoperability between leading third party tools and Altera's Quartus II development software. The participation in this program supports Zuken's ongoing commitment to provide a comprehensive set of design tools tailored for the application of next-generation programmable logic devices (PLDs).



Gerhard Lipski, General Manager of Zuken Europe, and CEO of Zuken USA Inc. comments, "We are committed to increasing the capability of our tools within the FPGA and structured ASIC environment. This strategic partnership will pave the way for collaborative projects that will eliminate unnecessary design work required by the growing number of companies using sophisticated PLDs on printed circuit boards."



"We welcome Zuken to the Altera ACCESS Program," said Jim Smith, director of EDA relations at Altera. "Zuken's constraints-driven tool suite addresses the high-speed board design and manufacturing needs of our programmable and structured ASIC customers."