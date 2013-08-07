© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

API receives new order from Raytheon UK

API Technologies has won a new USD 3.3 million order to provide computer servers, work stations, and network devices in support of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) ASTOR program.

ASTOR is an advanced, air-to-ground surveillance system jointly operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and British Army.



“Through our Secure Systems and Information Assurance (SSIA) group, the Company provides a wide range of advanced technical solutions, including engineering content, program management, equipment certification, and production. We are pleased to leverage this breadth of experience in support of Raytheon UK and the mission-critical solutions it delivers,” said Matthew Richards, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RF2M-UK and SSIA-International for API Technologies