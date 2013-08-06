© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New sales director at GSPK Circuits

GSPK Circuits promotes Ian Kenyon to Sales Director – Ian makes the step from his most recent role as European Sales Manager.

Ian has been with GSPK Circuits since 2006 although he was also part of the team in earlier years – having now clocked up 21 years with the company.



His most recent role has been European Sales Manager within which time he has concentrated on building up the GSPK customer base in Europe.



‘I have some exciting ideas for GSPK and this appointment gives me the platform from which to launch them…’ says Ian ‘As a member of the senior management team and now a Director I will continue to contribute my best and am excited about our position in the marketplace as we continue to grow and expand’



MD, Steve Lloyd, gave his congratulations ‘I join my team in wishing Ian the very best in this new role. Having worked with him for many years I am confident we have made the right choice, indeed I have been grateful for Ian’s contribution and support to the success of GSPK Circuits over past years and look forward to the future.’