© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com Analysis | August 07, 2013
NAND Flash price surge and steady system product demand
As NAND flash contract price continued rising and shipments of system products such as eMMC and SSD remained steady in the second quarter, NAND flash brand suppliers’ total revenue amounted to US$5.775 billion, an 11.2% QoQ and over 30% YoY increase.
With the stabilization of the NAND flash industry, TrendForce is optimistic on long-term industry growth.
Looking at the quarterly sales ranking for branded NAND Flash manufacturers, Samsung came in first again with US$2184 million, 37.8% market share; Toshiba took second place with US$1,659 million, 28.7% of the market; SK Hynix came in third with US$840 million, 14.5% of the market. Micron was fourth at US$678 million; and Intel placed fifth with US$413 million, 7.2% of the market.
Samsung
Benefitting from stable growth of smartphone and tablet shipments, strong SSD demand, as well as increased memory card and UFD capacity, Samsung’s SSD, eMMC, and eMCP market share increased. The supplier also leads the industry with TLC-based SSD and is migrating from 21nm to 19nm process technology.
Samsung’s second quarter bit shipment increased by 5-10% QoQ, while average selling price dropped less than 5%. Thus, the manufacturer’s second quarter NAND flash revenue increased by 12.9% QoQ to US$2.18 billion, keeping its market share at 37.8%.
Samsung projects a 10% QoQ increase in bit shipment volume in the third quarter. As the manufacturer continues to expand on the SSD market, increasing the proportion of 19nm system products, continued NAND flash revenue growth is expected.
Toshiba
As a result of rising NAND flash prices, depreciation of the Japanese yen, and Toshiba’s increasing eMMC and SSD market share, the manufacturer’s NAND flash revenue increased by 10.6% QoQ to US$1.659 billion. With the NAND flash industry making a dramatic recovery, Toshiba has set its target memory revenue increase at 12% for this year.
Since the manufacturer returned to fully loaded capacity mid-second quarter, TrendForce forecasts Toshiba will see a 9-10% QoQ increase in third quarter shipment volume. Additionally, the supplier is accelerating technology migration to the 19nm-next-generation process.
SK Hynix
According to SK Hynix’s second quarter financial report, the manufacturer’s NAND flash revenue reached US$840 million, a 31.3% QoQ increase, making SK Hynix the supplier with the highest revenue growth for the quarter. Furthermore, the manufacturer edged out Micron for third place with 14.6% market share, mainly attributed to strong eMMC and eMCP shipments.
China’s rapidly growing smartphone market has contributed significantly to SK Hynix’s NAND flash revenue, pushing its bit shipment volume growth to 29%, while ASP also rose, by 5%. Third quarter bit shipment volume is expected to increase by 20% QoQ.
Micron
Micron’s NAND flash revenue fell by 4.5% QoQ to US$678 million, mainly due to the supplier agreement between Micron and Intel; Micron sold US$258 million to Intel in the second quarter, up from $160 million in previous quarter.
Furthermore, Micron’s ASP increased by 8% QoQ as NAND flash prices rose. However, as the proportion of specialty products increased and the manufacturer’s migration to the 20nm process is slightly lagging, average cost also increased by 1%.
In addition to SSD revenue accounting for nearly 25% of NSG, embedded specialty NAND flash in the ESG department and eMMC in the WSG department also show strong growth potential; Micron’s NAND flash product line is becoming more complete.
Intel
As the enterprise-grade SSD market is growing significantly with the popularity of cloud computing, Intel is experiencing strong demand for corporate-level SSD orders. However, restricted by limited capacity and a relatively slower migration to the 20nm process, the supplier’s second-quarter NAND flash revenue only increased by 1.2% QoQ, arriving at US$413 million.
Intel’s bit shipment volume rose by 5% QoQ. TrendForce expects that as the manufacturer’s 20nm output grows, product performance improves, and client testing of 20nm SSD increases in the third quarter, Intel will see an improvement in corporate SSD shipments.
Summary
As NAND flash prices and system product shipments increased in the second quarter, brand suppliers’ revenue rose by 11.2% QoQ, arriving at US$5.78 billion. Worth noting, the total represents a YoY increase of more than 30%, indication that the NAND flash industry is back on the right track. Price fluctuations are no longer as severe, and SSD, eMCP, and eMMC will likely be in demand for years to come. With overall revenue on the rise, TrendForce is optimistic towards the future of the NAND flash industry.
Looking at the quarterly sales ranking for branded NAND Flash manufacturers, Samsung came in first again with US$2184 million, 37.8% market share; Toshiba took second place with US$1,659 million, 28.7% of the market; SK Hynix came in third with US$840 million, 14.5% of the market. Micron was fourth at US$678 million; and Intel placed fifth with US$413 million, 7.2% of the market.
Samsung
Benefitting from stable growth of smartphone and tablet shipments, strong SSD demand, as well as increased memory card and UFD capacity, Samsung’s SSD, eMMC, and eMCP market share increased. The supplier also leads the industry with TLC-based SSD and is migrating from 21nm to 19nm process technology.
Samsung’s second quarter bit shipment increased by 5-10% QoQ, while average selling price dropped less than 5%. Thus, the manufacturer’s second quarter NAND flash revenue increased by 12.9% QoQ to US$2.18 billion, keeping its market share at 37.8%.
Samsung projects a 10% QoQ increase in bit shipment volume in the third quarter. As the manufacturer continues to expand on the SSD market, increasing the proportion of 19nm system products, continued NAND flash revenue growth is expected.
Toshiba
As a result of rising NAND flash prices, depreciation of the Japanese yen, and Toshiba’s increasing eMMC and SSD market share, the manufacturer’s NAND flash revenue increased by 10.6% QoQ to US$1.659 billion. With the NAND flash industry making a dramatic recovery, Toshiba has set its target memory revenue increase at 12% for this year.
Since the manufacturer returned to fully loaded capacity mid-second quarter, TrendForce forecasts Toshiba will see a 9-10% QoQ increase in third quarter shipment volume. Additionally, the supplier is accelerating technology migration to the 19nm-next-generation process.
SK Hynix
According to SK Hynix’s second quarter financial report, the manufacturer’s NAND flash revenue reached US$840 million, a 31.3% QoQ increase, making SK Hynix the supplier with the highest revenue growth for the quarter. Furthermore, the manufacturer edged out Micron for third place with 14.6% market share, mainly attributed to strong eMMC and eMCP shipments.
China’s rapidly growing smartphone market has contributed significantly to SK Hynix’s NAND flash revenue, pushing its bit shipment volume growth to 29%, while ASP also rose, by 5%. Third quarter bit shipment volume is expected to increase by 20% QoQ.
Micron
Micron’s NAND flash revenue fell by 4.5% QoQ to US$678 million, mainly due to the supplier agreement between Micron and Intel; Micron sold US$258 million to Intel in the second quarter, up from $160 million in previous quarter.
Furthermore, Micron’s ASP increased by 8% QoQ as NAND flash prices rose. However, as the proportion of specialty products increased and the manufacturer’s migration to the 20nm process is slightly lagging, average cost also increased by 1%.
In addition to SSD revenue accounting for nearly 25% of NSG, embedded specialty NAND flash in the ESG department and eMMC in the WSG department also show strong growth potential; Micron’s NAND flash product line is becoming more complete.
Intel
As the enterprise-grade SSD market is growing significantly with the popularity of cloud computing, Intel is experiencing strong demand for corporate-level SSD orders. However, restricted by limited capacity and a relatively slower migration to the 20nm process, the supplier’s second-quarter NAND flash revenue only increased by 1.2% QoQ, arriving at US$413 million.
Intel’s bit shipment volume rose by 5% QoQ. TrendForce expects that as the manufacturer’s 20nm output grows, product performance improves, and client testing of 20nm SSD increases in the third quarter, Intel will see an improvement in corporate SSD shipments.
Summary
As NAND flash prices and system product shipments increased in the second quarter, brand suppliers’ revenue rose by 11.2% QoQ, arriving at US$5.78 billion. Worth noting, the total represents a YoY increase of more than 30%, indication that the NAND flash industry is back on the right track. Price fluctuations are no longer as severe, and SSD, eMCP, and eMMC will likely be in demand for years to come. With overall revenue on the rise, TrendForce is optimistic towards the future of the NAND flash industry.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments