Order Intake June 2013 – Waiting for Economic Recovery

In June 2013, German machinery and tool orders fell short five percent in real terms of last year's result.

Domestic business slumped by four percent, international business by six percent, the German Engineering Association (VDMA) reported.



According to the less volatile three-month comparison, April to June 2013, incoming orders fell by one percent on a year earlier. Domestic orders dropped by four percent, foreign orders were up one percent.



The first half of the year (January to June 2013) saw an overall decline of one percent. Domestic orders recorded minus six percent, foreign orders plus one percent.



„Patience is still needed in the German engineering industry. After a persistently sluggish first half of 2013, June closed with a drop in new orders. After all, the domestic order volume is reflecting the generally unsatisfactory investment activities in Germany. Once again, incoming orders for machinery from the Eurozone partners were disappointing. Given the double-digit decline (minus 19 percent), it remains difficult for capital goods manufacturers to speak about economic stabilisation in the Eurozone. And the timid impetus from the rest of the world economy has not yet been able to push demand from the non-euro area (minus two percent) into the plus zone either," VDMA Chief Economist Dr. Ralph Wiechers said when interpreting the result.