IPC-1751 and IPC-1752 now redy for release

According to Electronics News the materials declarations standards from IPC IPC-1751 and IPC-1752 are now ready for release.

The new standards have now been approved by the Association Connecting Electronics Industries (IPC) of Bannockburn, Ill. “The standard is critically important, as companies have been struggling over their materials information. They really need a format,” Eric Karofsky, senior research analyst at AMR Research Inc. in Boston told Electronic News.



“The standard will be very positive for component suppliers delivering the information and for the OEMs and contract manufacturers [CM] that are consuming the information”, he added.