Shortage of engineers forced<br>B&O to Czech Republic

The Danish designer electronics company Bang & Olufsen is now establishing a manufacturing site in Czech Republic. One reason for the moved manufacturing is according to ing.dk the lack of skilled engineers in Denmark.

About 120 employees will lose their jobs when B&O is transfering its manufacturing from Struer in Denmark to Czech Republic.



It is especially in mechanical design where it is hard to find skilled engineers, according to ing.dk. B&O told ing.dk that the Czech Republic has a long tradition of mechanical design and the Czech Universities are according to the Bang & Olufsen management skilled in producing well educated engineers.