Electronics Production | February 27, 2006
LG Philips LCD appoints<br>exclusive UK distributor
Anders Electronics has been appointed as the exclusive UK distributor for LG Philips LCD – the world's market leader for TFT (thin-film transistor) panels.
The new relationship will allow Anders to offer the full range of LG Philips LCD's product ranges: in particular its family of 4-inch to 12.1-inch devices, designed for embedded use in products such as appliances and instrument panels. The agreement also covers larger 15-inch to 30-inch panels for computer monitors; and 15-inch to 55-inch versions for televisions.
“We are delighted that LG Philips LCD, a leader in its chosen markets, should choose Anders Electronics on an exclusive basis,” says Rob Anders, commercial director of Anders Electronics. “Our 20 years of experience and complementary product lines has convinced them that we are the best choice to serve the UK market. Now, its customers will no longer need to rely on the grey market to fulfil their requirements. They can buy genuine, fully supported and warranted LG Philips LCD products as a solution to their requirements in a wide range of applications, from us.”
LG Philips LCD has consistently led the industry in terms of TFT LCD panel technology. It was the first manufacturer to introduce 42-inch, 52-inch and 55-inch wide TFT LCDs for the HDTV market; and its Super In-Plane Switching technology produces displays with outstanding viewing angles. Other industry firsts for LG Philips LCD include 20.1-inch, 23-inch WUXGA and 30-inch WGXGA+ desktop monitors.
In addition to large-size displays, the LG Philips range includes a range of smaller LCDs with wide viewing angle, high resolution and brightness, and exceptional contrast. These devices are designed to provide lightweight, thin solutions for applications as diverse as handheld terminals, fingerprint recognition and instrumentation.
