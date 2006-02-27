Salcomp seeks stock exchange listing

The Board of Directors of Finnish battery producer Salcomp Plc has today decided to seek a listing of the shares in the company on the Main List of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors of Salcomp and EQT II B.V. acting on behalf of EQT II Swedish Non-Registered Partnership, a private equity fund, as well as certain private shareholders of Salcomp have today decided to offer for subscription 6,000,000 shares ("Share Offering") in Salcomp Plc and for purchase 11,000,000 shares ("Share Sale") to institutional investors in Finland and internationally (the "Institutional Offering") and to retail investors in Finland (the "Retail Offering", and together with the Institutional Offering, the "Offering") as of 28 February 2006. The shares offered in the Offering represent approximately 44 per cent of the shares in Salcomp after the Offering. The Company will submit an application on or about 28 February 2006 with the Helsinki Stock Exchange regarding the listing of the shares in the Company on the Pre-list on or about 13 March 2006 and on the Main List on or about 17 March 2006.



The subscription and selling period of the Offering will commence on 28 February 2006 and expire on 8 March 2006 at 4.30 p.m. at the latest as regards the Retail Offering and on 9 March 2006 at 4.30 p.m. at the latest as regards the Institutional Offering.



The preliminary subscription and selling price is EUR 3.20 to 4.00 per share. Salcomp Plc and the Sellers will make the final decision on the execution of the Offering, the number of shares to be offered for subscription and purchase and other terms and conditions after the expiration of the Institutional Offering, by estimation on 10 March 2006.