Comet appoints new head of technical services

Comet, manufacturer of Feinfocus X-Ray inspection systems, announces the appointment of Jens Kühhirt to Head of Technical Services for the Feinfocus Business Unit.

In this position, Mr. Kühhirt will be responsible for enhancing the company's service, applications, repair, and training capabilities.



Comets German-based Feinfocus business unit now also carries the name of its parent company: The legal entity is renamed into Comet GmbH per January 1st, 2006. The name Feinfocus will remain the brand name on the products - as a synonyme for high-resolution micro- and nanofocus X-Ray inspection systems.

