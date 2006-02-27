Growth predicted for Flex-rigids

U.K. based Exception PCB is predicting revenues from flex-rigids of more than a million pounds in 2006 and expecting a growth for flex-rigids during the next five years.

"While flex-rigids have traditionally been used in the aerospace and defense markets, we are seeing more business in other sectors adopting their use," Graham Temple, who heads up the company, told SMT. "The benefits of lower total life costs and reduced time, as no working or testing is needed after assembly, are becoming more apparent", he added.