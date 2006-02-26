Circatex axe 86

A drop in orders at bankrupt PCB-producer Circatex in the UK has led to the administrator to cut almost half the workforce.

86 workers have made redundant, leaving 101 employees at Cicatex in South Tyneside, UK.

Having traded at full capacity for six weeks, the administrators have had to take the decision to reduce the capacity and the workforce as a result of changing demands from the key customers.



Despite this setback, the administrators are confident the business can find a new owner. The administrators are in discussions with a new owner and they are confident in that sustainable business is emerging, based on fast turnaround, lower volume and higher margin business.

