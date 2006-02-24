Abacus CEO positive about the European distribution

Some say the European distributors are having a hard time but the Abacus CEO says the dip is exaggerated.

“The numbers say that in 2002 the total market was €10.8bn, €10.3bn in 2003 and €11.4bn in 2004,” Abacus CEO Martin Kent told ElectronicsWeekly.



“The market was probably down in 2005 but I doubt below the 2003 level - hardly terminal decline, just not cyclical anymore,” he added.



Martin Kent thinks that the issue with moving manufacturing to China is a bit exaggerated and points out that there are regions in Europe that are emerging on the manufacturing output. “Of course it happens, but it is not the right solution for everyone and whilst it is one of the reasons for the less than 10 per cent decline in the UK, the total European market has been fairly static,” said Kent. “With the potential of other lower cost base countries entering the EU in the coming years the total market could well return to growth,” he told ElectronicsWeekly.