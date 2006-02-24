Sondrel in extended deal

Sondrel announced that it has signed an expanded licensing deal for Magma® Design Automation IC implementation software.

Based on repeated success using Magma's Blast Fusion® for sub-90-nanometer (nm) designs, Sondrel is adding Blast Create™ and Blast Plan™ Pro to the design flow. With the new products and additional licenses of existing products, Sondrel can ensure that it has the best resources available to accelerate the physical design implementation and delivery of its customer's highly complex projects.



Sondrel is already one of the most experienced European back-end consultancies, having been involved in nearly 20 designs at 90 nm and 65 nm. Comments CEO Graham Curren: “We now employ 16 designers, all of whom have extensive experience in using the Magma flow at these tiny geometries. We look forward to leveraging Magma's advanced RTL synthesis, prototyping, yield enhancement, and multi-Vdd design capabilities in our customers' designs.”



He continues: “For our business, Magma tools are a natural choice, as the company has built a very good reputation for doing physical design. During the last year alone, we have completed more than 10 designs with geometries down to 90 nm, and die sizes in excess of 200mm² using Magma's flow. We have already used Blast Plan Pro for physical prototyping, achieving placement times of well in excess of 1 million gates per hour. We have also found that Blast Create produces consistently good results for physical synthesis from either verilog or VHDL.”



Adds Mick Godfrey, senior sales account manager for Magma: “We are delighted that Sondrel - as Europe's largest design consultancy specialising in physical implementation - and its customers are benefiting from the speed, accuracy and simplicity of our software for leading edge IC designs.”