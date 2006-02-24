Electronics Production | February 24, 2006
Sondrel in extended deal
Sondrel announced that it has signed an expanded licensing deal for Magma® Design Automation IC implementation software.
Based on repeated success using Magma's Blast Fusion® for sub-90-nanometer (nm) designs, Sondrel is adding Blast Create™ and Blast Plan™ Pro to the design flow. With the new products and additional licenses of existing products, Sondrel can ensure that it has the best resources available to accelerate the physical design implementation and delivery of its customer's highly complex projects.
Sondrel is already one of the most experienced European back-end consultancies, having been involved in nearly 20 designs at 90 nm and 65 nm. Comments CEO Graham Curren: “We now employ 16 designers, all of whom have extensive experience in using the Magma flow at these tiny geometries. We look forward to leveraging Magma's advanced RTL synthesis, prototyping, yield enhancement, and multi-Vdd design capabilities in our customers' designs.”
He continues: “For our business, Magma tools are a natural choice, as the company has built a very good reputation for doing physical design. During the last year alone, we have completed more than 10 designs with geometries down to 90 nm, and die sizes in excess of 200mm² using Magma's flow. We have already used Blast Plan Pro for physical prototyping, achieving placement times of well in excess of 1 million gates per hour. We have also found that Blast Create produces consistently good results for physical synthesis from either verilog or VHDL.”
Adds Mick Godfrey, senior sales account manager for Magma: “We are delighted that Sondrel - as Europe's largest design consultancy specialising in physical implementation - and its customers are benefiting from the speed, accuracy and simplicity of our software for leading edge IC designs.”
Sondrel is already one of the most experienced European back-end consultancies, having been involved in nearly 20 designs at 90 nm and 65 nm. Comments CEO Graham Curren: “We now employ 16 designers, all of whom have extensive experience in using the Magma flow at these tiny geometries. We look forward to leveraging Magma's advanced RTL synthesis, prototyping, yield enhancement, and multi-Vdd design capabilities in our customers' designs.”
He continues: “For our business, Magma tools are a natural choice, as the company has built a very good reputation for doing physical design. During the last year alone, we have completed more than 10 designs with geometries down to 90 nm, and die sizes in excess of 200mm² using Magma's flow. We have already used Blast Plan Pro for physical prototyping, achieving placement times of well in excess of 1 million gates per hour. We have also found that Blast Create produces consistently good results for physical synthesis from either verilog or VHDL.”
Adds Mick Godfrey, senior sales account manager for Magma: “We are delighted that Sondrel - as Europe's largest design consultancy specialising in physical implementation - and its customers are benefiting from the speed, accuracy and simplicity of our software for leading edge IC designs.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments