MVR receives Certificate of Appreciation from United Space Alliance

MVR International Inc. received a visit from 4 of the top management executives from United Space Alliance, NASA's prime subcontractor for Space Shuttle Operations.

Because of the nature of its business as well as the human lives that are at stake in each mission, United Space Alliance implements rigorous quality standards and requires all its suppliers the highest quality products and stringent traceability procedures. The purpose of USA visit was to award a "Certificate of Appreciation" to MVR International. This honour recognizes suppliers that provide the NASA subcontractor with an outstanding performance in quality, delivery and overall customer service. The certificate was delivered by Mr. Herman, Solid Rocket Booster Deputy Associate Program Manager, on behalf of Michael J. McCulley, president and CEO of United Space Alliance.



Mr Herman was accompanied by Ms. Farran, Subcontract Management Director; Mr. Cawby, Orbiter Operations Director; and Mr. Henderson, in charge of Supplier Relations. The team took the opportunity to visit MVR International's headquarters and warehouse, and to meet with MVR's top management to further develop the companies' collaboration.