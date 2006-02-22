Prices on laminates up 15% in march

According to DigiTimes the laminate prices may rise up to 15% in march as Taiwaneese glass fibre makers are raising their prices.

Taiwaneese Filltech Fiber Glass is expected to raise its prices on glass fibre of up to 20% in march. The business fellow PFG Fiber Glass is expected to follow and raise its prices of up to 15%.



PCB laminate maker Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board(NPC), has announced price increases om its laminates of 8-15%.