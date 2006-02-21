Semikron to establish new facility in China

The record turnover growth rate of 40% in China urged German based Semikron, international manufacturer of power semiconductors and world leader in diode/thyristor modules with 27% market share, to start a new production site in Zhu Hai.

Semikron Electronics (Zhu Hai) Co., Ltd., opened its headquarters and production site in the centre of the hi-tech semiconductor stronghold, the Pearl River Delta. "The power semiconductor market requires cost-effective solutions with fast delivery times. This is ensured by local production, hands-on sales and qualified service," says Lixin Ren, Managing Director of Semikron Greater China and Southeast Asia. "The global support we enjoy as a subsidiary of the international group is an additional advantage which we gladly share with our customers. The development in Zhu Hai will bring our customers real benefits."



For a start, has a part of the group`s diode / thyristor power module production been transferred to the production plant in Zhu Hai. Semikron Zhu Hai, with representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and Semikron Hong Kong are subsidiaries of Semikron International. During the more than 10 years` presence in Greater China, long-term relationships have been established with various important partners in the power electronics industry.