Automation benefits Teknoprod

Mid-volume EMS-provider Teknoprod increasies its focus on manufacturing of robotics systems and automation equipment. Nowadays demand for such products is high thus more and more western European companies chose to automise its production to stay competitive against their Asian rivals.

Half of Teknoprod's sales come through manufacturing of robotics system and automation equipment. Robotics systems has increased by 23 % and automation equipment has increased by 40 % during the latest year.



Teknoprod's turnover in 2005 was 20 MEUR and the profit was 0,6 MEUR. Teknoprod reinvests all profit. A new production unit for Teknosystem, the subcidiary of Teknoprod, is under development outside Warsaw in Poland. Teknoprod also plans to open another sales office in Göteborg, Sweden during this spring.



Teknoprod currently has production units in Poland and Sweden. The picture shows Teknosystems' new unit in Poland.

