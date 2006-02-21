Filtronic to dismiss 140 in Europe

UK-based wireless electronics maker Filtronic is to dismiss 140 people at its production unit in Kempele, Finland. Production will be transferred to Hungary and China.

Filtronic's subsidiary Filtronic Comtek Oy concluded a round of cooperation procedure talks on Monday. Large-volume products are to be transferred to Filtronic's new production unit in Hungary and China. The Finnish unit will instead focus on research and development.

