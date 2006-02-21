Infineon to float its memory business

Infineon is reportedly planning to put its memory business in a newly formed company and later on introduce it to the stock exchange.

Infineon's DRAM memory business, which accounts for about 40% of the company's turnover has struggled with a tough market climate as the competition from the Flash market has increased. Last autumn Infineon discussed the future of the company's memory business but now it has been decided that the memory operations will be put in a new company and maybe later on be listed on the borse.