Mania renew agreement with Coretec

Coretec Inc., the largest PCB company in Canada and one of the largest in North America, has agreed to a long-term continuation of the electrical test outsourcing agreement with German based Mania.

Coretec is one of the leading North American-based designers and fabricators of rigid and rigid-flex printed circuit boards for the prototype and quick turnaround production segments of the North American and European markets. Coretec distinguishes itself from its competitors by providing complete printed circuit board solutions, including design, design consulting, advanced prototyping and quick turnaround production across a diverse range of product technologies and approvals.



The liaison of these two major technology companies started in 2003 and has been confirmed with the renewal of the complete electrical test outsourcing agreement. With this contract, worth well over CDN$1 million, Mania retains responsibility for the complete electrical test process at Coretec's facility in Toronto, Canada.



Mania will actively participate in Coretec's strategic planning process in an effort to proactively support Coretec's technology roadmap and growth in unit volume. Additionally, Mania and Coretec have planned and executed a 7x24 operating model which is a key component in Coretec's drive to reduce cycle time.