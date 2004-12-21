HMS delivers third machine to Taiwan

HMS Höllmüller is delivering the third machine within a period of 3 years to the Taiwanese company "Chinpoon".

The true hole Plating line, with a total length of 33 meters, is intended to arrive on the island in the South China Sea in December. "The new throughplating installation to be produced by us is designed to process boards from 0.1 mm to 5.00 mm, with a throughput speed of 2m/min”, Albert Sadoine, senior HMS sales engineer for Asia said.