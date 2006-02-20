New Swedish sales office for Kitron

EMS provider Kitron has established another sales office in Sweden. The new office is located in the technology village Kista west of Stockholm.

Kitron is seeing a great potential of growth in the Swedish market and is now opening a sales office in Kista to increase its presence and visibility in the Stockholm area. Kitron has today a strong customer base in Stockholm and by its presence in this area even potential new customers can be served in a more efficient way.