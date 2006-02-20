NOTE founder in new project

John Wattin, founder of Tieto-Enator, one of Northern Europes largest IT-Consultancies, has invested in a new IT-company named ValueTree Holdings AB. The CEO of Valuetree is Erik Stenfors, most known as the founder of EMS-provider NOTE AB.

Erik Stenfors (on the picture) recently sold the major part of his shares in NOTE. One of the reasons was to invest in a new company. According to evertiq's sources, John Wattins has invested a substantial amount of money in VaueTree. John Wattins has also entered the position as Chairman of the board of ValueTree. John Wattins is also Chairman of some other large IT-companies, such as MySQL.



ValueTree is an investment company that combines product development with e-business solutions. ValueTree will launch its first product company during this spring. The target market is Europe and the head office will probably be located in London, United Kingdom.

